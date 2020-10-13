Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 14.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ APHA opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aphria has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.44.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

