Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APHA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of APHA stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.12. Aphria has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

