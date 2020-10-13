APHRIA INC-TS (APH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th. Analysts expect APHRIA INC-TS to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.84 million.

APHRIA INC-TS has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$24.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APHRIA INC-TS in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

