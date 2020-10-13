Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report $457.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $475.20 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $401.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.19.

NYSE:APO opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $838,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 66.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,241,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,382,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $8,026,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

