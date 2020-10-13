Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives $8.50 Average PT from Analysts

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

AINV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

AINV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,424. The company has a market capitalization of $542.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.69. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 51.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.38%. Apollo Investment’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.07%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,781,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 504.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

