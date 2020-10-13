Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives $8.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:AINV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,424. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $542.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 51.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.07%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 302,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

