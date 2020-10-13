Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $77.50 to $112.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an above average rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.85.

Apple stock opened at $124.40 on Monday. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

