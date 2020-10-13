Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $11.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 50,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $471,000. 40.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTO stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $533.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.57. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

