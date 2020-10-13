Arcelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arcelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Arcelik Anonim Sirketi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACKAY opened at $15.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83. Arcelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

About Arcelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

