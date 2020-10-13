Ardor Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.03 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005140 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00020224 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, OKEx, HitBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

