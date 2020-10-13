Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARNA. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.46.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $83.55. 2,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,126. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $3,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher Cabell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,964,562 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

