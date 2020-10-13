Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) (LON:AGFX) Shares Gap Up to $109.50

Shares of Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) (LON:AGFX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.50, but opened at $114.50. Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) shares last traded at $104.50, with a volume of 333,315 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.72 million and a P/E ratio of 15.42.

About Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) (LON:AGFX)

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services for businesses worldwide. Its product offering includes spot, forward, and options FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentex Group Plc (AGFX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.