Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Arista Networks by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.88.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $228.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.53. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $267.30. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total value of $413,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,619.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 3,330 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $736,329.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,768.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,653 shares of company stock valued at $16,508,768. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.