Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Arvinas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.18.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $976.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,114.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 247,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

