Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ARVN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arvinas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

Shares of ARVN opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $34,489.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,114.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arvinas by 47.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31,373 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

