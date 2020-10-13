ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €382.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €382.00 ($449.41) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASML. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €328.79 ($386.81).

