ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €408.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €382.00 ($449.41) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €328.79 ($386.81).

