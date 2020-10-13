ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sets New 1-Year High at $404.88

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $404.88 and last traded at $399.19, with a volume of 6358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $399.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.44. The company has a market cap of $167.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

