At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of At Home Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.15.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $417,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,233,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and have sold 283,332 shares valued at $6,136,912. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 414,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 5,780.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 903,407 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 48,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

