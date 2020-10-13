ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Financial Review

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ATA Creativity Global and BioHiTech Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioHiTech Global has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.20%. Given BioHiTech Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and BioHiTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -97.13% -53.12% -23.05% BioHiTech Global -174.48% -1,749.63% -15.72%

Volatility and Risk

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and BioHiTech Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 2.06 -$17.56 million N/A N/A BioHiTech Global $4.22 million 7.25 -$7.62 million N/A N/A

BioHiTech Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste. It has a distribution license to sell, lease, use, distribute and manufacture the Eco-Safe Digester product. The Eco-Safe Digester is a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that can be disposed of via conventional sanitary sewer systems. The Eco-Safe Digester may be used by businesses in food service, hospitality, healthcare, government, conference centers, education centers or stadiums. Its Internet enabled system, the BioHiTech Cloud, streams data from the digesters, collects information from system users and integrates business application data.

