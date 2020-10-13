Athersys’ (ATHX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Dawson James

Dawson James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATHX. Bank of America began coverage on Athersys in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athersys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Athersys stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -1.73. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 510,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,471. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Athersys by 133.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 660,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 38,970 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

