Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Shares Gap Up to $17.09

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.09, but opened at $18.66. Athira Pharma shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 971 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATHA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Joseph Edelman bought 1,058,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,008.00.

Athira Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHA)

There is no company description available for Athira Pharma Inc

