Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to announce $169.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported sales of $184.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $688.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $668.56 million to $708.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $652.30 million, with estimates ranging from $625.79 million to $667.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

AUB opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $38.86.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.