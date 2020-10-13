AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.22). AtriCure posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. AtriCure’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 6.81. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.34.

In other news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $264,072.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,809 shares in the company, valued at $912,270.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,313 shares of company stock valued at $384,207. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AtriCure by 164.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 312.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 639,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after purchasing an additional 227,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

