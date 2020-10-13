AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4,390.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,148 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 15.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.84. 545,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,098,984. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $200.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

