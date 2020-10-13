AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th.

AZZ has increased its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of AZZ opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. AZZ has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.12 million, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, insider Ken Lavelle bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.83 per share, with a total value of $169,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.