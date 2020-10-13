B.Riley Securit Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a report issued on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

HomeStreet stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $676.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in HomeStreet by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 9.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 8,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $237,273.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,200.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,258 shares of company stock valued at $770,681. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

