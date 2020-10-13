B.Riley Securit Comments on American Equity Investment Life Holding’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report issued on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst R. Binner expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director David S. Mulcahy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $195,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 152,780 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,803,000 after buying an additional 217,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 100.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 205,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

