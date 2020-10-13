B.Riley Securit Weighs in on Medifast Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medifast in a research note issued on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst K. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.13. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Get Medifast alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on MED. B. Riley boosted their price target on Medifast from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

Shares of MED opened at $162.81 on Monday. Medifast has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $184.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medifast by 28.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Medifast by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,221 shares during the last quarter.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.