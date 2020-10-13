B.Riley Securit Weighs in on Triumph Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TBK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. The company has a market cap of $999.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,082,000 after purchasing an additional 213,753 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,005,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 394,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 24,006 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 39.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 590,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after acquiring an additional 168,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 429,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

