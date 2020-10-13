Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

BXS stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $261.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.16 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 335,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 66,721 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

