Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.25.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $187.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.35 and its 200-day moving average is $125.41. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $188.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 20.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at $738,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,477,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,445,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

