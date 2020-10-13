Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Raised to $206.00 at JMP Securities

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.25.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of BAND stock opened at $187.53 on Tuesday. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $188.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.41.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 563.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Bandwidth by 36.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.