Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.26 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $187.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.35 and its 200-day moving average is $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $188.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -183.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

BAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.14.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

