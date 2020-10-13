Bank of America (BAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th. Analysts expect Bank of America to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bank of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BAC opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $222.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

