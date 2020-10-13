Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $56.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.62 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,621,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,818,000 after buying an additional 294,909 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,323,000 after acquiring an additional 80,912 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,362,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 973,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 103,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 837,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,439,000 after purchasing an additional 48,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor K. Nichols acquired 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.66 per share, with a total value of $249,078.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

