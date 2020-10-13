Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

BK stock opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.