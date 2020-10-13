BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BankUnited has a payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

BankUnited stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.68 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

