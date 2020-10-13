Barclays Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €34.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oddo Bhf raised STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.32 ($35.67).

EPA STM opened at €29.68 ($34.92) on Monday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.04.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

