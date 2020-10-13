Barclays Begins Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.95.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $243.97 on Monday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $454,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

