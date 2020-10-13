Barclays Boosts Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $30.00

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

JELD has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Jeld-Wen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America raised Jeld-Wen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.04.

JELD stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. Jeld-Wen has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Jeld-Wen’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1,750.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

