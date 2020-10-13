Barclays (NYSE:BCS) & Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (NYSE:MNSB) Head-To-Head Survey

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Barclays alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Barclays and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays 1 6 5 0 2.33 Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barclays and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays $27.62 billion 0.87 $4.18 billion $1.25 4.44 Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) $47.07 million 2.42 $9.21 million $1.38 9.96

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia). Barclays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Barclays has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Barclays and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays 4.95% 4.04% 0.21% Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 19.56% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Barclays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Barclays beats Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices. The company also provides investment banking services, which include financial advisory, capital raising, wealth and investment management, and financing and risk management services to corporations, governments, and financial institutions. In addition, it engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, overdraft protection, insurance, and online and mobile banking services, as well as cash management, merchant, payment processing, check scanning, and lockbox services. The company operates five branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, and Clarendon, as well as has 55,000 ATMs. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.