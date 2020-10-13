Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Receives Sell Rating from Redburn Partners

Barnes Group (NYSE:B)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Redburn Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens restated a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

NYSE:B traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.94. 351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.02 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $66,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,414,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 87.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 30,391 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

