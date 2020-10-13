Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.93 ($64.63).

BAS stock opened at €54.72 ($64.38) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion and a PE ratio of 47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €49.23. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1-year high of €72.17 ($84.91).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

