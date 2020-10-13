Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bausch’s performance in the year so far has been weak as the ongoing pandemic has resulted in lesser doctor visits and postponement of elective medical procedures. Nevertheless, the company’s move to separate its eye care business is positive, as it puts the drug pricing and accounting scandals at the back. The recent drug approvals should fuel the top line. Meanwhile, in the last four years, the company has divested approximately $4 billion of non-core assets and paid down more than $8 billion of debt, which bodes well given the huge levels of debt. It recently resolved the legacy investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for $45 million regarding its former relationship with Philidor Rx Services, and certain accounting practices and disclosures. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BHC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

NYSE:BHC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. 20,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,989,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,994,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547,589 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $95,748,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 25,839,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at about $55,903,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 228.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,340,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,275,000 after buying an additional 3,020,889 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

