Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.22.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $79.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.08.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,031.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Baxter International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,910,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 476,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,695,000 after buying an additional 351,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its stake in Baxter International by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 51,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

