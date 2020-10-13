Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BECN. Stephens cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.93. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,226,000 after buying an additional 1,698,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 609,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after buying an additional 37,330 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

