Beaxy (BXY) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $841,050.30 and $1,704.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $543.64 or 0.04761287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00053253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,076,562 tokens. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.