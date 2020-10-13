Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 68.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BELFB stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $130.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $121.17 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Bel Fuse from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

