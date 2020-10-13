Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €92.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €85.36 ($100.42).

HEN3 stock opened at €92.42 ($108.73) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €82.76. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

